Huntsville Fire and Rescue called to Tuesday morning house fire on Patton Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near Redstone Arsenal Gate 8 Tuesday morning.

HFR Investigator Bryant told WHNT News 19 they were called to the 3800-block of Patton Road after somebody passing by noticed smoke coming from the house.

He said there wasn’t much of a fire, but crews extinguished it quickly.

A person and dog were in the house; both got out safely.

Crews were investigating the fire’s cause.