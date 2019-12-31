Freedom Powersports of Huntsville starts clothes drive for less fortunate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s the season of giving and Freedom Powersports of Huntsville is doing their part to help the less fortunate.

The clothes drive starts on January 1 and will run through February.

There will be a box in their store on Memorial Parkway for people to donate gently used or new clothes.

Daniel Franks, General Manager of Freedom Powersports of Huntsville, said collecting warm clothes for those who need it is important during the winter months.

“It’s just really become important for us to participate and to help out in the community. They have allowed us to be here for this long, and I know that they will continue to support us, and we just want to be a positive impact and a positive light on what’s going on,” said Franks.