Florence police make weekend burglary arrests

Posted 11:02 am, December 31, 2019, by

Karen Ezro, Wayne Grubbs and James Wooten (Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office photos)

FLORENCE, Ala. – Four people are facing burglary charges in two separate cases from Sunday, Florence police said Tuesday.

In the first case, police said they responded to a burglary in progress call and arrested Karen Ezro, 36, of Killen, and James Wooten, 45, and Wayne Grubbs, 38, both of Florence.

Police said they pulled the three over in a vehicle that matched the description of one that the suspects were loading appliances into.

All three were charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft.

Carl Pigg (Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office photo)

In the second case, police arrested Carl Pigg, 54, of Florence. Pigg is accused of breaking into two vehicles in a parking lot. After reviewing security footage and identifying the vehicle used in the break-ins, police said they stopped the vehicle and found Pigg and the stolen property.

Pigg was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and second-degree theft.

