DeKalb County Sheriff announces dozens of drug arrests over the last month

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – In the last month, the Narcotics and Interdiction Unit in DeKalb County has made or assisted with 42 drug arrests. Sheriff Nick Welden calls it a great month in “combating dangerous narcotics” in the county.

Below is a list of the arrests as described by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office:

Ann Grogan Brown

On Thursday November 28th, Interdiction agents stopped a vehicle in the Powell area. After the vehicle was searched, 12 illegal prescription pills and 12 grams of methamphetamine were recovered. Ann Grogan Brown (45 of Scottsboro) was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Brown is a former Jackson County Court Referral Employee.

Richard Floyd

Later on the same day, the DeKalb County Interdiction Unit stopped a vehicle on Alabama Highway 35 in the Rainsville area. During the traffic stop, agents found methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia while searching the vehicle. The occupant of the vehicle, Richard Floyd (37 of Fort Payne) was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jonathan Patterson

On Friday, November 29th, Narcotics Agents conducted a traffic stop on Highway 35 in the Powell area. During the traffic stop, a K-9 alerted on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Jonathan Patterson (34 of Rainsville) was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana, 2nd Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jamie Craton

Also on November 29th, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered narcotics while serving an arrest warrant in the North Fort Payne area. During the arrest, deputies found the subject to be in possession of synthetic marijuana (spice) and marijuana. The subject, Jamie Craton (23 of Fort Payne) was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, 1st Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jeremiah McCarver

On Monday, December 2nd, a Deputy attempted to serve an arrest warrant on County Road 232 in the Dogtown area. After having knowledge the suspect was in the house, deputies made entry and found the suspect hiding in a closet. During the arrest, deputies found Methamphetamine in possession of the subject. Narcotics agents were contacted. A search warrant was obtained for the residence. During the search, additional methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia was located. Jeremiah McCarver (29 of Fort Payne) was arrested on additional charges for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting Arrest. McCarver had existing warrants of Failure to Appear and Domestic Violence – Strangulation.

Courtney Tidwell, Malachi Vaughn, Peyton Fields,

On Tuesday, December 3rd, DeKalb County Deputies stopped a vehicle on Alabama Highway 75 in Rainsville. During the traffic stop, Narcotics and Interdiction Agents were notified and came to assist. A K-9 was utilized, and after a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and marijuana were found. The three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody. Cortney Tidwell (25 of Leesburg) was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree. Malachi Vaughn (20 of Fort Payne) and Peyton Fields (27 of Henagar) were charged each with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Phillip Gordon, Helena Wilbanks, Sedena Lewis

On December 4th, the Narcotics and Interdiction Unit, along with Jackson County’s Narcotics Unit, Jackson County Deputies, and the ALEA State Task Force conducted a search warrant just inside of Jackson County near Henagar. Approximately ¾ of a pound of methamphetamine was seized in the raid. Assorted illegal prescription pills and drug paraphernalia were also found, along with an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency. Phillip Gordon (43 of Henagar), Helena Wilbanks (40 Henagar), and Sedena Lewis (50 of Valley Head) were all charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The subjects were transported to the Jackson County Detention Center.

Joshua Thomas

On Tuesday, December 10th, a search warrant was conducted on County Road 307 in the Lebanon area. A search of the residence revealed about an ounce of spice, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Joshua Thomas (36 of Collinsville) was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – Spice, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Meth, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Robert Totherow

December 11th, Narcotics and Interdiction Agents stopped a vehicle on County Road 78 near Adamsburg. During the search, methamphetamine was found as well as drug paraphernalia. Robert Totherow (51 of Fort Payne) was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Nikkie Smalley

Also on December 11th, DeKalb County Deputies arrested Nikkie Smalley (26 of Fort Payne). During the booking process, a search was done that revealed Methamphetamine. Smalley received additional charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Promoting Prison contraband on additional charges.

Ellen Hall, Patricia Galloway, Dana Galloway, Shawn Galloway

Later that night, a search warrant was conducted on County Road 44. During the search a large amount of spice was located, as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Ellen Hall (61 of Fort Payne), Patricia Galloway (21 of Fort Payne), Dana Galloway (44 of Fort Payne), and Shawn Galloway (41 of Rainsville) were all arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance as well as Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Patricia Galloway was also charged with an additional count of Possession of a Controlled Substance for possessing methamphetamine.

Alice Swearingen

Alice Swearingen (32 of Dutton) was arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant for a traffic offense. While being booked into the detention center, methamphetamine was found and the Narcotics Unit was notified. Swearingen received additional charges of Promoting Prison Contraband and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Wilma Dianne Ott, Douglas Edward Williams, Roy Cliford Bunns, Amanda Nicole Massey

On Thursday, December 12th, a search warrant was conducted on County Road 138 near Henagar. During the search, methamphetamine and assorted prescription meds were discovered. Wilma Dianne Ott (45 of Henagar), was arrested and charged with Marijuana 2nd Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Douglas Edward Williams (52 of Henagar) was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Roy Cliford Bunns (33 of Henagar) was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Amanda Nicole Massey (33 of Henagar) was arrested for Drug Paraphernalia.

Jason Smith

On Saturday, December 14th, a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy made a traffic stop. During the stop, a DeKalb County K-9 was requested. The K-9 was deployed, resulting in a positive indication on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Jason Smith (44 of Fort Payne) was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Melissa Lowery and Michael McClung

Later that night, Sheriff’s Deputies answered a call of a domestic dispute. A search of the residence uncovered prescription medication that was not prescribed to anyone. Melissa Lowery (43 of Fort Payne) and Michael McClung (45 of Fort Payne) were both charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.



Julie Parson

On Sunday, December 15th, Julie Parson (53 of Chattanooga) was stopped by Ider Police Department on County Road 141. During the stop, Officers saw an open container of an alcoholic beverage. During the search, officers found 30 Xanax pills. The Narcotics unit was contacted and adopted the case from Ider PD. Parsons was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Open Container in a Vehicle.

Raymond Pope

On Tuesday, December 17th, Narcotics and Criminal Interdiction agents stopped a vehicle and identified the driver as Raymond Pope (44 of Fyffe). While talking to the driver, Pope attempted to flee. Agents pursued Pope until he ran into a field County Road 542. Agents were able to apprehend Pope. He was arrested with Attempting to Elude, Reckless Endangerment, and Resisting Arrest.

Delila Faye Simmons, Jason Driskell, Stephen Baker

On Wednesday, December 18th, the Sylvania PD along with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a domestic call just off of County Road 102 in Sylvania. During a search of the residence, there was methamphetamine located as well as drug paraphernalia. Delila Faye Simmons (35 of Fort Payne), Jason Driskell (37 of Fort Payne), and Stephen Baker (38 of Rainsville) were all arrested on the scene. All were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jonathan Richard Duke, Sr.; Jonathan Richard Duke, Jr.; Roderick Maurice Chambers

On Friday, December 20th, agents stopped a vehicle on County Road 108. During the traffic stop agents found approximately 142 grams of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Drug Paraphernalia. Jonathan Richard Duke Sr. (50 of Rome, Georgia), Jonathan Richard Duke Jr. (25 of Rome, Georgia), and Roderick Maurice Chambers (38 of Rome,Georgia) were all charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia. Chambers received an additional charge of Possession of Controlled Substance regarding the cocaine.

Jason Terry Fowler

On the same day, a Crossville Police Officer stopped a vehicle after receiving a call of suspicious activity on Highway 168 in Kilpatrick. During the search of the vehicle and person, the officer found syringes, smoking pipes, and a bag that tested positive for methamphetamine. Jason Terry Fowler (29 of Empire, Alabama) was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia. The Narcotics Unit was notified of the case, and adopted the case from the Crossville Police Department.

Bradley Shane White, Dakota Mooneyham, Samantha Key

On Thursday December 26, Agents conducted a search warrant on County Road 514 between Rainsville and Sylvania. Methamphetamine was located within the residence, as well as drug paraphernalia. Bradley Shane White (45 of Rainsville) is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, and Drug Paraphernalia. White also received a charge of Assault, 2nd Degree after biting a Narcotics Agent, causing an injury. Dakota Mooneyham (23 of Boaz) and Samantha Key (23 of Rainsville) were also at the residence. Both were charged with Loitering in a Drug House.

Jeffery Tyler Harrison

On Saturday December 28th, the Narcotics unit was contacted by the DeKalb County Detention Center and informed them that an inmate, Jeffery Tyler Harrison (32 of Fort Payne), was found to be in possession of prescription medication. Harrison was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband, 2nd Degree.

Unnamed Arrest

Later on the same day, the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit was called to a Crossville residence to assist DeKalb County Deputies with a juvenile. The juvenile was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The individual has pending charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.



Phyllis Evans

On Sunday, December 29th, the Fyffe Police Department conducted a traffic stop. The stop of the vehicle led to a search of the vehicle and residence. During the search of the residence, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was discovered. Phyllis Evans (63 of Fyffe) was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

Laura Anne Allen

On Monday, December 30th, agents conducted a search on County Road 85 near Henagar. Approximately 10 grams of Methamphetamine, Synthetic Marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were found within the residence. Also found was a large sum of U.S. Currency. Laura Anne Allen (57 of Valley Head) was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.