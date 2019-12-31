× Body found in Lake Guntersville identified

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County coroner has identified the body found Monday in Lake Guntersville as a man who was previously reported missing.

The coroner’s office said Tuesday the man had been identified as Charles Kenneth Land, 35, of Guntersville.

Land’s body was found in the water at Lake Guntersville Sailing Club Monday morning. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said he had been reported missing Dec. 27.

Authorities said they do not believe foul play was involved in Land’s death.