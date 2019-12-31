Albertville woman celebrates 100th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - About 100 people crowded into the Rehab Select nursing home in Albertville to celebrate Miss Hildrege Swords Howard's 100th birthday.

Some of her relatives drove down from Atlanta and other parts of Georgia to spend Tuesday afternoon with her.

They threw her a big party and gave her a tiara and sash to wear that said '100 and fabulous.'

Howard said her secret to living to be 100 is baking lots of cakes and cookies for her loved ones.

Her niece told WHNT News 19 why this day is so special for her.

"I'm just very excited because that was her desire. That was her desire and she's alert and oriented enough to know it's her 100th birthday," said Becky Howard.

The University of Alabama even gave her a wonderful gift... a signed photo of Nick Saban wishing her a happy 100th birthday.