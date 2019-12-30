United Way accepting applications for youth leaders council

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Across Madison County, a group of student volunteers is working to make a difference in their communities.

The United Way Youth Leaders Council is a student-driven organization, made up of students in grades 9-12 from across Madison County.

It includes public, private and homeschool students.

The council promotes community need awareness, philanthropic giving, and leadership in tandem with United Way of Madison County.

The council has been busy the last few months, meeting the needs of students at their adopted school “Morris Elementary,” volunteering at Santa’s Village and planning their annual “Senior Prom.” The prom will take place in spring of 2020 at the Madison Senior Center.

Applications for the 29th class of youth council members will open in May 2020.

All interested students are encouraged to apply. You can find more information and an application here.