Tua Tagovailoa wins 2019 Bobby Bowden Award

Despite suffering a season ending injury, Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still earned several awards for this season, including the Bobby Bowden Award.

2019 Bobby Bowden Award

#BamaFactor #RollTide pic.twitter.com/kNmTjP8wse — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 30, 2019

This award recognizes the Division I player who epitomizes a student-athlete from a faith perspective; he must conduct himself as an exemplary model in the classroom, on the field, on the campus and in the community. The award is named after former Florida State University head football coach Bobby Bowden.

Tagovailoa completed 71.4 percent of his passes on 180-of-252 attempts, a percentage that was sixth in the country when he suffered a season-ending hip injury at Mississippi State. Overall, he threw for 2,840 yards, with 33 touchdown passes and just three interceptions.

Tagovailoa finished his junior season as the Crimson Tide’s career touchdown responsibility leader with 96 (87 passing, nine rushing), topping the Alabama career passing touchdowns list with 87, and was third in career passing yards with 7,442.