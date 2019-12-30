× Tornado caused Sunday evening damage in Limestone County, National Weather Service says

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The National Weather Service office in Huntsville says damage in Limestone County Sunday appears to have been caused by a tornado.

The weather service said early Monday afternoon that after re-evaluating radar data and looking at damage west-southwest of Athens they believed an EF-0 or low-end EF-1 twister touched down in the area.

The weather service planned to release more details about the tornado’s strength later Monday.

Buildings were damaged and power poles knocked down during storms in the area of Chris Way just before 8 p.m. Sunday.