Sugar Belle, Phat Sammy’s hosting holiday themed food pop-up

Posted 8:05 am, December 30, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Sugar Belle and Phat Sammy’s are joining forces once again for a holiday-themed pop up on December 30th.

Head over to Sugar Belle off Jordan Lane on Monday evening for an Asian-inspired Hanukkah themed meal from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Organizers say the ‘Hanukkah’mon‘ menu is mouth-watering.

The meal features Brisket and Matzo Ball Ramen, Everything Bagel Latkes, Challah Bread Pudding, and Sufganiyot (Jewish Doughnuts).

This pop-up is first-come, first-serve.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.