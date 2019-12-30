× Sugar Belle, Phat Sammy’s hosting holiday themed food pop-up

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Sugar Belle and Phat Sammy’s are joining forces once again for a holiday-themed pop up on December 30th.

Head over to Sugar Belle off Jordan Lane on Monday evening for an Asian-inspired Hanukkah themed meal from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Organizers say the ‘Hanukkah’mon‘ menu is mouth-watering.

The meal features Brisket and Matzo Ball Ramen, Everything Bagel Latkes, Challah Bread Pudding, and Sufganiyot (Jewish Doughnuts).

This pop-up is first-come, first-serve.