Remember to seek shelter before the tornado warning and sirens

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Sunday night's severe weather storm knocked out power and damaged several homes. Some residents didn't think about traveling to their nearest storm shelter because they said they didn't hear the weather warning sirens.

Severe weather once again roared into North Alabama on Sunday, as residents in western Limestone County saw for themselves danger on their doorstep.

"A friend of mine comes running across the field here and said 'a tornado,'" said Blackburn community resident James Pugh. "She stuck her head in the door and said 'tornado.'"

This is the second time in two weeks that a tornado ripped away James Pugh's roof.

"Ain't ever been scared of a storm before, but I was scared of that one cause it sure was right here on top of us," said Pugh.

Pugh said he didn't have any time to leave.

"We usually get a warning coming from Decatur," said Pugh. "Sirens going off before ours go off."

But the sirens never sounded.

"There were a line of storms, but they didn't really look that severe," said Limestone County Emergency Management Agency Director Rita White.

Limestone County storm shelters usually open when there's a tornado watch. The shelters opened hours before strong winds hovered over these trailers.

"We can actually open them remotely," said White.

This could be a lesson learned.

Some residents went to the shelters first, before hearing or knowing there was a tornado warning. That likely saved them from being in the storm's path and saved their lives.

The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency said residents should have a plan when they know severe weather will happen. They should know where to go and how long it'll take to get to the nearest storm shelter.