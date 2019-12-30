Post-Christmas recycling keeps Albertville-Boaz Recycling Center workers busy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - After the holidays is one of the busiest times of the year for workers at the Albertville-Boaz Recycling Center.

Executive Director Jeannie Courington told WHNT News 19 that it can get hectic right after Christmas, especially as people drop off cardboard boxes, gift wrap, and even old Christmas trees.

She said they have seen a lot more boxes from online retailers than in the past.

Courington said recycling is beneficial to the environment and can create a clean Earth for future generations to live on.

“If we recycle the items, it’s going to keep it out of the landfill, which naturally is something we want to for the environment so that someday your kids are going to have a clean place to build a house," said Courington. "There are so many items that do not deteriorate in the landfills and it’s just going to be there forever, so if you can do something that’s right for the community, right for the environment, why not?”

Courtington told WHNT News 19 that they send all items they receive to be recycled. However, she said some stuff can be sold for recycling.

“Everything that we are able to sell here, is what goes back into the operation to keep it running," said Courington. "It pays for the equipment that gets torn up. It pays for the salaries of some of the people we have working on the line."

Residents can drop off your recyclables at any time. It does not have to be sorted, but that does make it easier for employees. The Albertville-Boaz Recycling Center does not pay for any items dropped off.