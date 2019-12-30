× Judge denies request for accused officer killer LaJeromeny Brown to visit crime scene

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – LaJeromeny Brown, the man accused of murdering Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy III, will not be going back to the scene of the crime, a Madison County District Court judge ruled Monday.

Judge Patrick Tuten denied the request of Brown’s attorneys to let him observe the scene of the crime with his lawyers, stating there was “no compelling reason” to allow him out of jail to go back to the scene.

Brown is accused of shooting and killing Clardy during a drug bust on Dec. 6. His attorneys, John Brinkley and Brian Clark, argued that the visit to the scene on Levert Street was necessary to prepare their defense in Brown’s capital murder case. Prosecutors opposed the request.

In the same ruling Monday, Tuten also denied another motion from Brinkley and Clark in which they asked to inspect the crime scene without the state being able to observe their inspection. Tuten wrote in his denial that he wouldn’t make a ruling on the request because there was no claim that their investigation had been “frustrated to the extent that (Brown’s) rights are being unconstitutionally infringed upon.”

Court records show Brown is due in court for a preliminary hearing Jan. 27.