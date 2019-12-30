Heavy rains cause deadly flooding in Lauderdale County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Puddles on the side of the road make up what's left of floodwaters caused by heavy rains Sunday evening.

Anderson Creek in Lauderdale County overflowed and covered the road at County Road 50 near Highway 207.

Three vehicles became trapped in the floodwaters prompting first responders from multiple agencies to jump into action.

Assistant Chief Scott Childers with the Anderson Volunteer Fire Department recalled the first victim being rescued by a fellow firefighter.

“He saw the car go in and he called it in and he went down there and the only thing he could find was an air line to throw to him and he threw it out there," said Childers. "The man’s car was up on its side. He was standing on the car, and he was about waist-deep in water.”

The man, Daniel Hayes, said he can’t swim and didn’t know if he would make it out alive.

“It was the worst experience I’ve ever experienced in my life, but I thank God that I’m still here today though,” said Hayes.

Two women were also trapped in two other vehicles, a mother and a daughter. Crews were able to rescue the mother but sadly the daughter did not survive.

Daniel Hayes’ wife, Casey, said the area floods too often and something needs to change to prevent another tragedy.

"They know that this creek does this and yet we can’t get funding here in Anderson to get the equipment that we need to help people when something like this happens," she said.

Assistant Chief Childers said when driving near the creek in the rain, go slow, and if you see water over the road, just turn around.