Decatur streets closing for New Year’s Eve events
DECATUR, Ala – A few streets will be closed on New Year’s Eve in the City of Decatur.
Decatur Police announced Monday three streets will be closed and during different parts of the day:
- 2nd Avenue will be closed all day between East Moulton and Lee Street.
- 1st Avenue will be closed by the Morgan County Jail after 5 p.m.
- Lee Street will be reduced to one lane between 1st and 2nd Avenue beginning at 9:30 a.m., with the entire street closed for roughly two hours beginning at 11 p.m.
DPD reminded everyone to never drink and drive and to be safe while making New Year’s plans.
34.605925 -86.983342