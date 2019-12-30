× Decatur streets closing for New Year’s Eve events

DECATUR, Ala – A few streets will be closed on New Year’s Eve in the City of Decatur.

Decatur Police announced Monday three streets will be closed and during different parts of the day:

2nd Avenue will be closed all day between East Moulton and Lee Street.

1st Avenue will be closed by the Morgan County Jail after 5 p.m.

Lee Street will be reduced to one lane between 1st and 2nd Avenue beginning at 9:30 a.m., with the entire street closed for roughly two hours beginning at 11 p.m.

DPD reminded everyone to never drink and drive and to be safe while making New Year’s plans.