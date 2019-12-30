× Body found at Lake Guntersville Sailing Club

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A body was found at the Lake Guntersville Sailing Club Monday.

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims and Marshall County Corner Cody Nuget confirmed a man’s body was found and recovered from the water at the marina.

They stated the recovery was related to a missing person investigation.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office called in the Sheriff’s Office helicopter and Elite Detection Dogs, who located the body with one of their patrol boats.

The body, which was not positively identified, will be sent to Huntsville for forensic testing.

Authorities expect the body, which they said had been in the water for at least two days, to be identified sometime before the end of the week.

the Guntersville rescue squad, Marshall County District Attorney’s Office assisted.

The Marina was reopened after the body was recovered.