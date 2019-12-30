× Authorities searching for Morgan County work inmate escapees

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities were searching the woods around the industrial park in Hartselle for two escaped work release inmates Monday morning.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Burt Anthony Williams, 44, and Dustin Michael Jenkins, 29, both of Hartselle, took off into the woods Monday. Both men were on work release detail at Morgan County Environmental Services at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and investigators were in the area searching for the men with the help of Hartselle police, tracking dogs from Limestone County and an Alabama State Troopers helicopter.

Authorities said the men were in jail on drug related charges.

Anyone who’s seen them is asked to call 911.