Alabama star linebacker Dylan Moses returning for senior season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The time of year has come where college football players that are eligible for the NFL draft have to make some really tough decisions: will they still or will they go?

One player that's going stay is Alabama star linebacker Dylan Moses; Moses announced on his Instagram on Monday night that he'll be coming back to Tuscaloosa for his senior season saying he wants nothing more than to finish his Alabama career in style.

BREAKING: @AlabamaFTBL star linebacker Dylan Moses has announced he’s returning to the Crimson Tide program for his senior season 🏈🏈 Moses missed this entire past season with a torn ACL Huge news for the Bama defense next year pic.twitter.com/bway2BRIde — Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) December 31, 2019

The junior defensive star missed this entire season because of a torn ACL he suffered during practice in August. Moses was a 2019 preseason All-American and 2018 Butkus Award finalist and was still expected to be a second or third-round pick despite his season ending injury.

This is huge news for Alabama and their defense for next season; Moses is not only an incredible player but a great leader as well. Moses told the media at SEC Media Days this past summer that he was so ready to lead the Tide's defense and get everyone on the same page and now he'll get the chance to do that.