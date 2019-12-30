1 killed, 2 saved in Lauderdale County water rescue

ANDERSON, Ala. – A woman was killed during a Lauderdale County water rescue Sunday night.

Killen Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Trent Putman said the woman died in floodwaters from the Anderson Creek overflowing.

Putman stated two vehicles were in the water when the department arrived at County Road 50 and Highway 207.

Crews rescued another woman and said a man had gotten himself out of the water and left before they arrived.

