Titans Keys to the Game for Houston Texans

It’s a “win and you’re in” situation for the Tennessee Titans as they square off with the Texans in their regular season finale. A trip to the playoffs is on the line.

Mike Keith gives us the Titans Keys to the Game.

"The first key to Sunday is simple - be ready for anything. Houston has clinched the AFC South and either the number three or number four seed in the AFC playoffs. The Texans will host a playoff game the first weekend in January, so how will they play the game Sunday against the Titans? Who knows? Mike Vrabel and the Titans coaching staff must have their team ready for anything out of the Texans. Key number two, stay in your lane. This is basically a playoff game for the Titans. This is a huge game, yes, but players cannot try to do too much. Stick to the script, do what you do, and don't try to do too much. Key number three is about the Titans veterans. The Titans veteran players need to set the example for how you approach a must-win game. This is the third straight year that Tennessee is playing a 'win and you're in' game, so the vets understand what it's all about. The Titans best players, the ones making the money, the ones with tenure they have to be leading up to and through this football game. Sunday's game in Houston is what player leadership is all about."

Don't forget, you can watch Sunday's game on WHNT News 19 at 3:25 p.m.