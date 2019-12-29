Severe storms possible through Sunday night

Tennessee Valley reporter dies after cancer battle

Posted 9:00 pm, December 29, 2019, by

WHNT News 19 has a sad update to share about a reporter from the Tennessee Valley.

Allen Stroud, the Sand Mountain reporter for WAFF-48, has died after a year-long battle with lung cancer. He was 31 years old.

Allen, an avid Auburn fan and Madison native, kept a positive attitude through his treatments for stage four cancer. He kept the community updated through each step of the process through social media.

Stroud even visited WHNT News 19 to share his condolences after one of our young reporters, Ivy Anderson, died in August.

To Allen’s family and our fellow journalists at WAFF, we’re so sorry for your loss. Allen will be greatly missed.

