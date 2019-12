× Madison County Jail experiences Sunday morning phone difficulties

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The main phone line was down Sunday morning at the Madison County Jail.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the main phone number – (256) 519-4800 – wasn’t working.

While the line is down, the Sheriff’s Office said to use (256) 519-4085 or (256) 519-4086 to reach the jail.

The Sheriff’s Office was unsure when the main line would be working again.