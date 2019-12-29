LTG Daniel Karbler talks about Space and Missile Defense Command, approach to leadership

LTG Daniel Karbler is the new commanding general for the U.S. Space and Missile Defense Command.

He’s only been on the job since Dec. 6, but he already knows just how important this command is.

He also knows how he’s going to approach getting a handle on everything SMDC does.

“One of my top priorities coming into the command was to get out and go see the command. We’re in eleven time zones, 23 different countries so getting out there and going to see those folks is really really important to me. We even have an Army astronaut on the space station so we could say we’re in 11 time zones or even 12, 13, or 14 depending on where the space station is orbiting to right now.”

You can watch our full interview with LTG Karbler below:

