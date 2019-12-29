2 dead, 1 critically injured in church shooting near Fort Worth

(CNN) — Three people were shot at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, on Sunday, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said.

Our CBS affiliate KTVT reports two people were killed, while another was critically injured.

Police got a call just before 10 a.m. about people with gunshot wounds at the church in White Settlement, a suburb just west of Fort Worth, Drivdahl said.

First responders found three people at the scene who had been shot. The shooter is believed to be among the three who were shot, he added.

Video of the scene from CNN affiliate KTVT shows several agencies present — including Fort Worth Police, Fort Worth Fire Department and Medstar EMS.

Several people can be seen outside the church, which is roped off by yellow police tape.