× Volunteer opportunities coming soon at Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Do you want to get more involved in your community in 2020 and love animals?

Then volunteering at Huntsville Animal Services might be a great choice for you.

There is a volunteer orientation event happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at the shelter on 4950 Triana Blvd. SW. If you can’t make it today, there are also orientation events happening Tuesday, January 7.

There is an application that you will need to fill out before you head to the event.

Staff at Huntsville Animal Services say even if you can only help out a couple hours a week – it makes a huge difference for the lives of animals at the shelter.