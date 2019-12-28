× Play Bingo with the residents at Tut Fann Veterans Home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Looking for a family-friendly way to start your Saturday?

The residents at the Tut Fann Veterans Home would love some company during Saturday morning bingo.

From 9:15-10:30 a.m. on every fourth Saturday, BeArded WARRIORs hosts the event at the home, located at 2701 Meridian Street N in Huntsville.

Members of the community are encouraged to bring donations of full-size candy bars, which are offered as prizes you can help your veteran win.

If you decide to head to the home for bingo, there are some directions to find the bingo area: