× Non-profit donation numbers dropping after holiday season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As the holiday season winds down, so does the “season of giving,” and non-profits will soon start feeling the difference.

Downtown Rescue Mission’s Director of Events and Business Partnerships, Tonia Camardella says the donation begin to drop in mid-January. “Everything kind of drops a little bit.” She adds that their biggest need post-holiday season: money.

“Go ahead and set it in your budget if you can to give monthly,” says Camardella, “That helps us a tremendous amount to make sure that we have power and water and heat and food and clothing.” The Mission’s biggest passion for the money that collect is to be able to get those in need, whatever it is that they’re struggling with, all to become productive members of society again, Camardella adds.

The “season of giving” has that name for a reason, but one thing Camardella wants to remind the public… The Downtown Rescue Mission must keep their doors open because the holiday season may come to an end, but the need for homelessness care does not.

“People are starving, people are out on the streets no matter how cold it is, no matter how hot it is, no matter the weather… and we encourage all of them to come in our doors, and we will find a way, God finds a way to take care of them.

The Downtown Rescue Mission says $2.04 provides a complete meal and a chance at a new life. You can donate and provide:

Hot meals

Safe shelter

Life-changing programs and services

You can volunteer and take part in changing lives, all starting with filling out an application on the Downtown Rescue Mission’s website.