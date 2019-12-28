Heavy rain, strong to severe storms likely Sunday

Lawrence County EMA having technical problems with outdoor weather sirens

Posted 11:08 pm, December 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:14PM, December 28, 2019

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – EMA officials in Lawrence County posted on social media they are having technical issues with their outdoor warning system.

Officials say sirens in the Town Creek and Loosier communities are still having problems from the last round of storms.

Lawrence County EMA wants to remind citizens the sirens are only designed to inform the public when they are outside to seek information.

