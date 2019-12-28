Kids tumbling into new year Saturday night, December 28

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Do your kids want to tumble into 2020?

Kidnastics Starz Elite will host the Kids Night out New Year Party Saturday night, December 28.

From 6-10 p.m., kids ages 4 and up will have a night full of tumbling, ninja warrior, treats, games, and fun. There’s even a ball drop.

Parents can register their kids online.

The event costs $30 for one child and $10 for each additional sibling.

Dinner and drinks are included.

The party is located at 1822 Winchester Road NE in Huntsville.

