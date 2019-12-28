Huntsville police investigating multiple shootings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday evening.

The first shooting happened between the Marathon gas station on Jordan Lane and the intersection of Sparkman Drive and Pulaski Pike. Huntsville police say one person was shot in an appendage and transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The second shooting occurred on Cobb Road at the Villa Madrid Apartments, just off of Drake Avenue. Police say they were called out to the apartments just before 8 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive. Authorities say the victim is not cooperating with police to help them find a suspect.

Investigators have not identified a suspect for either shooting at this time.

These are both developing situations and we will bring you the latest details on-air and online.