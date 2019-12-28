HIGHLIGHTS: Mae Jemison are the 2019 Huntsville City Classic Champs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Bob Jones and Mae Jemison battled for the hardware on Championship Saturday in the 37th Annual Huntsville City Classic at Huntsville High School. Mae Jemison wins the 2019 Huntsville City Classic 64-49.
