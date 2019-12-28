Heavy rain, strong to severe storms likely Sunday

HIGHLIGHTS: Mae Jemison are the 2019 Huntsville City Classic Champs

December 28, 2019
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -  Bob Jones and Mae Jemison battled for the hardware on Championship Saturday in the 37th Annual Huntsville City Classic at Huntsville High School. Mae Jemison wins the 2019 Huntsville City Classic 64-49.

