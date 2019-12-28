Alabamians signing up to lose weight with Scale Back Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Scale Back Alabama is a statewide, free campaign encouraging Alabamians to lose weight and get healthy.

In 14 years, Scale Back Alabama reports that it's helped people lose over 1 million pounds.

This year's theme is "See Healthier, Be Healthier." It focuses on the benefits of weight loss, which include better moods and attitudes.

People can sign up individually or in teams of 2, and weigh in at various locations around Huntsville.

Weigh-in week is Jan. 20.

To sign up for 'Scale Back Alabama', visit the program website here.