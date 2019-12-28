Heavy rain, strong to severe storms likely Sunday

2 arrested on outstanding warrants in Morgan County after deputies found them living in storage building

Posted 5:43 pm, December 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:44PM, December 28, 2019

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies in Morgan County arrested two people after authorities say they refused to exit a storage building they were using as a home.

Deputies responded to a criminal trespass call at Lacon Trade Day on Saturday. When they arrived, they found two people in a storage building.

Authorities arrested Suzane Bishop, 25 of Hanceville, on an outstanding warrant with the Cullman Police Department. Deputies also arrested Austin Lee Dodgen, 28 of Decatur, on an outstanding child support warrant in Morgan County. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Dodgen also had warrants with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Google Map for coordinates 34.334921 by -86.903385.

