× Thousands of magic wand toys recalled due to choking hazard

(WHNT) – Toysmith brand is recalling 58,000 light-up magic wands because they pose choking and ingestion hazards to young children.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, Toysmith received one report of a child swallowing a battery removed from one of the wands because its battery cover detached and exposed the button-cell batteries.

The 58,000 recalled wands were sold at Carter’s stores and various toy, grocery, hobby, and gift retailers nationwide from June 2018 through October 2019.

The recalled wands have a manufacturing date code printed in white on the bottom portion of the wand. The UPC code 085761220034 and can be found on the hangtag.

Only magic wands with date codes between March 2018 and June 2019 are included in the recall.

Full recall.