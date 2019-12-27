Shoppers petition Target to stop using plastic bags

Posted 7:15 am, December 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:16AM, December 27, 2019

(CNN) – There’s a push to get Target to get rid of plastic bags for good.

A Change.org petition has collected more than 459,000 signatures. It was addressed to Target’s CEO Brian Cornell and other officials with the company.

The petition says getting rid of plastic bags “won’t be convenient to us, but it is time to act.”

According to the movement, Target’s plastic bags “are choking the earth.”

Target says it’s been working for solutions that are environmentally friendly. They say that includes making plastic bags that are partly made from recycled materials.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.