Sea World Orlando to change killer whale show in 2020

(CNN) – Changes are coming to SeaWorld Orlando in 2020.

The theme park says it’s changing its killer whale show to one that will showcase orca behavior, animal welfare practices at SeaWorld, and the importance of conservation.

The previous orca show also had a conservation theme.

It was SeaWorld’s first show that did not include trainers in the water with the orcas.

That change came after the 2010 death of a SeaWorld trainer who was drowned by a killer whale.

The 2013 film “blackfish” told the story of the trainer’s death and raised serious concerns about SeaWorld.