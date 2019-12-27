× Reward offered in search for Trussville woman missing for one week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Friday marks one week since a Trussville woman disappeared after leaving a Birmingham bar, and police say they are still trying to find out what happened to her and where she is now.

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Paighton Houston’s disappearance, according to our sister station WIAT.

Paighton Houston, 29, was last seen Friday, Dec. 20, at Tin Roof in Birmingham.

Our news partners at AL.com report that Birmingham police have surveillance footage showing that she left the bar about 10:45 p.m. with two heavy-set black men. Police said that it appeared Houston left the location willingly with the two men.

Her family said she has not used her bank account since she disappeared and her phone is going straight to voicemail.

Her mother, Charlaine Houston confirmed Paighton’s last text message was sent to a friend and read, “she didn’t know who she was with and felt she could be in trouble.”

“Someone knows something, and we have to bring her home,’’ her mother posted on Facebook. “Her last message said, “she didn’t know these people and she was in trouble. The detectives are working to find her but please help us with any information you get.”

Houston is described as being 5’2″ tall and weighs 123 pounds and was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a coral-colored t-shirt, and blue Converse shoes.

Anyone with information on Houston’s whereabouts is asked to call Birmingham police at (205)297-8413 or your local law enforcement office. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at (205)254-7777.