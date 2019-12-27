× New Years Eve celebrations around the Valley

TENNESSEE VALLEY – Ring in the New Year at one of these Tennessee Valley parties.

The decade is coming to an end and it’s time to party.

The Albany – Roaring 20s NYE

Hosted by the Decatur Jaycees and Huntsville Young Professionals

*20’s attire and/or cocktail attire required*

Cash bar, photo booth area, and views for the local firework show downtown.

Must be 21 plus

AM Booth’s Lumberyard – Eve Fest V

Five bars and five stages with America’s only piano drop.

Tickets are on sale now and include access to all performances as well as a New Orleans Style Buffet.

Drake’s – NYE Dinner

Two can dine for $39 on December 31. Choose an appetizer to share, pick your own entree, end your meal with a dessert to share and toast to the new year with a glass of champagne included with dinner!

Live DJ at 10pm. No Cover.

The Furniture Factory – NYE with DJ Fooey

$75 for a Prime Rib Dinner for two with all the trimmings, a bottle of Champagne, dessert and a Rose for the Lady.

DJ Fooey will be playing your favorites all night long.

Innerspace Brewing – Eve Against Humanity

$4 Pub Ale and Pizza from Earth and Stone brought fresh to your table

Challenge friends and complete strangers in their second annual Cards Against Humanity Open beginning at 7:00 pm

Insanity Complex – NYE 2020

Regular Pricing from 11am-6pm and Special Pricing from 6pm-1am

Balloon Drops at Midnight, FREE Skates Giveaway, Games and Prizes, Fastest Skater Competition, and Trucking Contest.

Joe Wheeler State Park – New Years Eve Party

Includes A Room for Two, Prime Rib Buffet for Two, New Year’s Eve Party featuring McTazz Band, Toast at Midnight, and Breakfast for two on New Year’s Day! (For those ages 21 and above.)

Standard Rooms: $225, Jr. Suite: $245, Suite: $285

Party Only tickets will be available at the front desk the night of.

Madison Ballroom – New Years Eve Dance

Dance the night away in 1920s Theme Attire or Semi-Formal Ballroom.

Tickets are $20/adult, $10/student (18 and under), organizers ask you to RSVP

Madison Station Bar & Grill – Star Wars NYE

Costumes, Helmets, and Light Sabers will be permitted.

Cosplay winner.

Champagne Toast, Balloon Drop, and more.

The Martin Bar & Bistro – NYE Celebration

No cover charge and free party favors, champagne toast and balloon drop.

Call 256-539-9435 or message the Martin Facebook page to make a dinner reservation.

Stovehouse – NYE Big Screen Ball Drop

Watch the Ball Drop on the big screen as you snuggle under the heaters, around the fire pits and get that perfect midnight kiss.

Grab dinner, dessert or drinks.

Skating in the Park – New Years Eve

Free sparkling cider beginning at 8:30 p.m. DJ Boskii and LED-Orange will be providing entertainment and lighting to make the event even more special.

Lil’ Ball Drop 8:30 p.m., Glow Up 9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Skate Castle – All Night Skate in Decatur

$30 Package includes skate rental, ride tickets, laser tag tickets, glow stick, dinner pass, and a breakfast pass.

Breakfast will be served at 4:00 am

Morgan County Sheriffs Office will be onsite all night and will be checking bags at the door.

Sammy T’s – NYE Party

Tickets are $20 per person or $35 per couple. This includes FREE champagne and party favors.

Vintage Cigar Lounge – NYE Prohibition

$35 a person, tickets include a classic cocktail, champagne toast, and ‘light fare’.

Enjoy live music and a 1920s dress code.

Did we miss a party? Let us know by emailing us at news.department@whnt.com and we’ll add it to the list.