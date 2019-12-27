× Man killed in Memphis officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that took place in Frayser late Thursday evening.

Officers were originally responding to a prowler call in the 3600 block of Hallbrook around 11:30 p.m.

According to the TBI, the responding officers observed a “loud disturbance” and approached three individuals.

“As officers approached, one of the individuals,who was armed, for reasons still under investigation, failed to comply with officers’ demands. The situation escalated, resulting in two officers firing shots, striking the man and fatally wounding him,” the agency said.

The deceased was identified as Antonio Smith.

“The loss of any life is tragic. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased,” Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said.

Authorities said neither of the officers were injured during the incident.

In June, another deadly shooting in Frayser involving MPD erupted into violence. A large group started gathering on the scene and several people began throwing concrete rocks and bricks at officers and squad cars, and windows were broken out of a fire station.

Rallings said MPD took steps to secure the scene Friday.

“We know that an officer-involved shooting is a volatile, potentially volatile scene, but we have tried to make sure we contain the scene and maintain the scene for TBI,” Rallings said.