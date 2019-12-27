Intuitive Planetarium presents “Star of Bethlehem”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is offering a program where you can learn about the Star of Bethlehem in an astronomical context at the INTUITIVE® Planetarium on Friday, December 27.

The Star of Bethlehem program balances science and religion while exploring theories on what celestial phenomenon may have led the Magi to the Nativity more than 2,000 years ago.

David Weigel, the Intuitive Planetarium Director, says all who come should have an open mind. "Prepare to be contemplative in trying to understand what they sky looked like about 2,000 years ago," said Weigel. "The goal is really to put you in the Christmas spirit to really focus on the ideals of Christmas: of peace, and hope, and kindness and really get out of the hustle and bustle that we typically associate with this time of year."

The Star of Bethlehem presentation begins at 7 p.m. Friday, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $15 for the general public or $10 for museum members.

Weigel says the tickets are going quickly, so you may want to grab your tickets fast.