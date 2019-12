× Huntsville Police investigate burglary at Pints and Pixels

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities are investigating a burglary at Pints and Pixels in Downtown Huntsville on Friday.

Huntsville Police say someone broke out a back window of the business on Clinton Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the burglar stole several hundred dollars in cash and bottles of alcohol from the bar arcade.

Investigators are working to get surveillance footage.