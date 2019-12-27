Great American Deli recalling egg salad sandwiches

Great American Deli has recalled several egg salad sandwiches, citing a Listeria concern.

Affected sandwiches weigh 4.8 ounces with UPC code 7-41431-00114-2 and were shipped to convenience stores, micro markets and vending machines in multiple states, including Alabama and Tennessee.

The affected sandwiches were part of several lots:

19094

19107

19129

19155

19158

19218

19237

19259

19274

19297

19304

19310

19322

19336

Symptoms of Listeria infections in healthy people include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Those who are young, elderly, or have a weakened immune system can suffer from more severe symptoms, including death.

The company said they initiated the recall out of caution; no reports of illnesses have been received.

Customers with affected sandwiches to return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

For questions or concerns, contact the company at (800) 343-1327. The phone line is staffed Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. ET.