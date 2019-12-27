Great American Deli recalling egg salad sandwiches

Great American Deli has recalled several egg salad sandwiches, citing a Listeria concern.
Affected sandwiches weigh 4.8 ounces with UPC code 7-41431-00114-2 and were shipped to convenience stores, micro markets and vending machines in multiple states, including Alabama and Tennessee.
The affected sandwiches were part of several lots:
- 19094
- 19107
- 19129
- 19155
- 19158
- 19218
- 19237
- 19259
- 19274
- 19297
- 19304
- 19310
- 19322
- 19336
Symptoms of Listeria infections in healthy people include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Those who are young, elderly, or have a weakened immune system can suffer from more severe symptoms, including death.
The company said they initiated the recall out of caution; no reports of illnesses have been received.
Customers with affected sandwiches to return them to the place of purchase for a refund.
For questions or concerns, contact the company at (800) 343-1327. The phone line is staffed Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. ET.