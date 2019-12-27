× Grand jury indicts Limestone woman on capital murder charge for baby’s death in car

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The charge for a Toney woman accused of leaving her child in a car overnight has been upgraded to capital murder, court records show.

According to online court documents, Elizabeth Anne Case, 36, was indicted on a capital murder charge Dec. 10. She also faces aggravated child abuse and felony murder counts, records show.

Case was arrested in October and charged with murder. Authorities said she put the child in a car seat around 9 p.m. on a Friday and went dumpster diving all night in Madison and Limestone counties. She went home and went to bed just before 6 a.m. without bringing the child in, they said.

The baby’s grandmother went to Case’s home around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The child was found in the car, and authorities said Case put the baby in the shower instead of immediately seeking medical help.