FLORENCE, Ala. – Police are asking for help finding a woman who hasn’t been seen since Christmas Day.

Judith Bourne left a home in Opelika Dec. 25 and hasn’t returned home to Florence, police said Friday morning.

Bourne was driving a gray 2006 Honda Accord with Alabama tag number 636BCM.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610.