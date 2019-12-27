× Broadway Theatre League presents ‘Bandstand’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – From three-time Tony® winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, comes a poignant and inspiring new American musical that explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.

It’s 1945. As America’s soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, struggles to rebuild the life he left behind.

When a national competition is announced to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, Donny sees a lifeline for himself and some fellow veterans that gives them the purpose they so desperately need.

Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

Bandstand is “both a peppy celebration of can-do spirit and a more somber exploration of what American servicemen experienced when they marched home from World War II. It’s a great argument for why theater can sometimes tell a story more boldly and more viscerally” says The New York Times.

Broadway Theatre League will present five showings of Bandstand January 3-5, 2020.

Show dates and times are:

Friday, January 3 at 8:00pm

Saturday, January 4 at 2:00pm

Saturday, January 4 at 8:00pm

Sunday, January 5 at 1:00pm

Sunday, January 5 at 6:30pm

All performances are in the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

Tickets are available online at broadwaytheatreleague.org