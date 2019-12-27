Broadway Theatre League presents ‘Bandstand’

Posted 9:22 am, December 27, 2019, by , Updated at 09:23AM, December 27, 2019

Broadway Theatre League presents 'Bandstand'

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – From three-time Tony® winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, comes a poignant and inspiring new American musical that explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.

It’s 1945. As America’s soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, struggles to rebuild the life he left behind.

When a national competition is announced to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, Donny sees a lifeline for himself and some fellow veterans that gives them the purpose they so desperately need.

Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

Bandstand is “both a peppy celebration of can-do spirit and a more somber exploration of what American servicemen experienced when they marched home from World War II. It’s a great argument for why theater can sometimes tell a story more boldly and more viscerally” says The New York Times.

Broadway Theatre League will present five showings of Bandstand January 3-5, 2020.

Show dates and times are:

Friday, January 3 at 8:00pm
Saturday, January 4 at 2:00pm
Saturday, January 4 at 8:00pm
Sunday, January 5 at 1:00pm
Sunday, January 5 at 6:30pm

All performances are in the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

Tickets are available online at broadwaytheatreleague.org

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.