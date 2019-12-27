Albertville Police Officer goes above and beyond for young crash victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - An Albertville woman is sharing the story of how her husband, a police officer, went above and beyond for a young girl hurt in a wreck.

9-year-old Carlie was in a car wreck a few weeks ago and had possibly broken her leg and dislocated her hip.

Medics had to cut into a pair of her favorite jeans.

Officer Nathan Shipp stopped by Old Navy to buy her two replacement pairs, matching shirts, and some Christmas ornaments for her family.

Shipp and his wife, Bonnie, met up with Carlie and her family a few days before Christmas to exchange the gifts.

Bonnie posted about the heartfelt and tear-filled experience on Facebook, where we got these photos.

Bonnie showcased the side of law enforcement she says many don`t get to see.

“It’s just part of our nature, part of what we do. We`re all human. Obviously, we have the business side that most folks see but behind that badge, there`s a person with a heart, you know, and they just want to help people,” said Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.

Bonnie said Carlie told her that officer Shipp never left her side until she left for the hospital