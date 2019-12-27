2 men arrested for murder after Georgia motel shooting

26-year-old Tony Reynoso and 32-year-old Joshua Osterman

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — Two men were arrested Thursday on murder charges following a shooting death at a west Georgia motel.

LaGrange police say 26-year-old Tony Reynoso of Columbus was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama. Later, 32-year-old Joshua Osterman turned himself in to LaGrange police.

The two men are accused in the Dec. 18 shooting death of 31-year-old Jeffrey Flansburg. He died at a LaGrange hospital after police in that city found Flansburg shot in the neck, lying on the sidewalk outside a motel room.

Police say Reynoso and Osterman were involved in a dispute with Flansburg before the shooting. A car seen leaving the motel was later seized, leading police to issue a warrant for Reynoso.

It’s unclear if Reynoso and Osterman have lawyers or whether a judge has considered bail for them.

