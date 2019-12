× 16-year-old Arab girl died in hospital after 2-vehicle crash on December 23

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A 16-year-old girl from Arab died in the hospital on Friday from injuries she received in a two-vehicle crash on December 23.

State troopers confirmed the juvenile was seriously injured in the crash and was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

The head-on collision happened two miles south of Arab.

ALEA troopers continue to investigate.