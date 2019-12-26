Utility work to interrupt water service for homes off Segers Road

Posted 8:40 am, December 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:44AM, December 26, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 26th, the Huntsville Utilities Water Operations will be performing system maintenance on Segers Road.

The work will happen between Schrimsher Road and Hardiman Road.

This work will interrupt water service until 1:00 p.m. for customers on several surrounding streets.

Streets Impacted –

  • Segers Road
  • Segers Trail Loop
  • Paseo Road
  • Blythe Lane
  • Dons Lane
  • Olde Stone Road
  • Garden Hills Road
  • Bellewood Lane

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.