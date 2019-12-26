× Utility work to interrupt water service for homes off Segers Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 26th, the Huntsville Utilities Water Operations will be performing system maintenance on Segers Road.

The work will happen between Schrimsher Road and Hardiman Road.

This work will interrupt water service until 1:00 p.m. for customers on several surrounding streets.

Streets Impacted –

Segers Road

Segers Trail Loop

Paseo Road

Blythe Lane

Dons Lane

Olde Stone Road

Garden Hills Road

Bellewood Lane