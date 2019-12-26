Utility work to interrupt water service for homes off Segers Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 26th, the Huntsville Utilities Water Operations will be performing system maintenance on Segers Road.
The work will happen between Schrimsher Road and Hardiman Road.
This work will interrupt water service until 1:00 p.m. for customers on several surrounding streets.
Streets Impacted –
- Segers Road
- Segers Trail Loop
- Paseo Road
- Blythe Lane
- Dons Lane
- Olde Stone Road
- Garden Hills Road
- Bellewood Lane