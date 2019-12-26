Town Creek mayor gives updates on injured tornado victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN CREEK, Ala. - It's been 10 days since a tornado hit a Town Creek neighborhood killing two people and injuring four others.

Thursday, the mayor of Town Creek sat down with WHNT News 19 for an update.

Mayor Mike Parker said Landen Godsey is recovering slowly but surely, though he is still in critical condition.

Three other people who lived near the Godsey family were critically injured, Wayne and Rhonda Lovett, and Marcus Johnson.

The Lovetts remain in critical condition.

Mayor Parker said he received an update from Johnson Thursday morning. He has been moved to a standard hospital room and hopes to begin physical therapy in the coming week.

Donations are currently being collected to help offset all of the victims' medical expenses, provide housing, and any other disaster-related items needed to help these families rebuild.

The page asks people to “be part of what turns their tragedy into restoration and healing.”

